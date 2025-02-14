Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 540,676 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 924,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after buying an additional 41,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.