Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.