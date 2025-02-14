Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.42 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.