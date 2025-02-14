Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FAAR stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

