Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $412.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

