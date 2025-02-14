Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):
- 2/10/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.
- 2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $156.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 1/27/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.
- 1/21/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
