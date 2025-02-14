Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):

2/10/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $156.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/27/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/21/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

