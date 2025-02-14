Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

WAB stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $131.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

