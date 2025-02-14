Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

