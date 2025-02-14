Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Issues Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

