What is William Blair’s Estimate for Generac Q1 Earnings?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

