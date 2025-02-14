White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

