WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $198,003.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00132477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00010294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

