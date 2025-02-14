William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.96.

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.45 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Biogen by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 185,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

