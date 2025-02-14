William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSG. CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of RSG traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.18. The company had a trading volume of 184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,775. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

