Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Williams Companies has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

