Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Veren were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veren by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 890,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 267,580 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veren by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,086,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 333,270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Veren by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veren by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Veren Stock Performance

NYSE VRN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.10.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

