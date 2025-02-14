Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $69,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 239,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

BKR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

