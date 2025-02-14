Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $185.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

