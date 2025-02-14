Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.79 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

