Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VT opened at $123.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

