Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.660-4.780 EPS.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of WH stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
