Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.660-4.780 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.