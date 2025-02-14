Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 219,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,058. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.