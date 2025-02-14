Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 25,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.