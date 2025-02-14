Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Carvana Q1 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

Carvana Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $273.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. Carvana has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27,356.16 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,207 shares of company stock worth $31,110,504 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

