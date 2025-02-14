Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

PPG opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.