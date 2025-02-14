Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

