Zacks Small Cap Issues Negative Estimate for ARWR Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $36.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97).

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $14,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.