Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 53.99% and a negative net margin of 27,217.24%.

Zentek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZTEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 8,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Zentek has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

