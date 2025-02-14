Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.64. 2,986,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

