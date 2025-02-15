10,201 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 740,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 442,621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,267,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 322,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

