103,523 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT opened at $10.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

