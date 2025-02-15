1,206 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

