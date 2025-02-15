145,972 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.32% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

SASR stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 302.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

