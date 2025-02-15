16,544 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

