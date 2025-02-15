167,264 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.51% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,013 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a PE ratio of -362.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.