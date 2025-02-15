17,719 Shares in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSPR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.94 on Friday. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

