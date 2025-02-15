180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TURN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 70,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 321,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

