1,818 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

