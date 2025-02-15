1,849 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

