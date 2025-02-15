20,947 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

