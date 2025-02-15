2,246 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

EEFT stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

