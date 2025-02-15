2,414 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

