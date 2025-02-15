2,716 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,397,000 after purchasing an additional 625,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,793,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,823,000 after acquiring an additional 114,909 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,701,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 248,096 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $101.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1329 dividend. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

