31,543 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $838,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 149,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

