336 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $926.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

