3,618 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

