42,000 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Bought by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.
NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $25.24.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
