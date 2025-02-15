4,201 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.