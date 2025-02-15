4,620 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

