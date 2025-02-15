7,454 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.